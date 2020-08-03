Megan Fox’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, voices best wishes while she dates Machine Gun Kelly

“I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that,” he described just.

COURTNEY STODDEN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN DATING RUMORS: HE ‘WANTED ME TO REMAIN HIS LITTLE SECRET’

Green and Fox were wed in a personal event on June 24, 2010, and on May 18 of this year, the 46- year-old star verified he and his better half separated in a podcast episode of his own on “Context with Brian Austin Green“– which came days after Fox was imagined along with Machine Gun Kelly.

Two days later on, Machine Gun Kelly’s video “Bloody Valentine” was launched and showcased Fox.

However, the set’s romantic relationship was just relatively verified when the 30- year-old rap artist shared a black and white picture of himself beside Fox, 34, on Instagram recently with the caption, “waited for eternity to find you again …”

Green, on the other hand, has actually been making headings in addition to he tries to proceed.

MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY DISH ON INSTANT CONNECTION UPON FIRST MEETING: ‘TWIN FLAME’

“What individuals usually do when they leave something, is they date. They speak with numerous individuals at the same time. Some individuals utilize dating apps, they speak with numerous individuals, they go on numerous dates, they hang out …