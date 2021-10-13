Megan Fox TROLLED Over MGK's 'Weed' Pickup Line
Megan Fox TROLLED Over MGK's 'Weed' Pickup Line

In a new interview with GQ, Megan Fox recalled the first time she met boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and how his only words to her were “I am weed” before disappearing into the night, and the internet has a lot to say! Let’s get into it!

