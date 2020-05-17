Megan Fox Spotted Out & About With Machine Gun Kelly As Brian Austin Green Posts SUPER Cryptic Message!

OK, so, there’s a whole lot taking place below …

First off, on Friday, super star Megan Fox was spotted out and also about with rap artist Machine Gun Kelly, obtaining coffee and also food to precede (evidently) high-tailing it back to her area in Calabasas, according to TMZ Things looked super pleasant (and also extremely laid-back) in the vehicle in between both of them, and also normally, it obtained individuals questioning: where the hell is Megan’s partner, Brian Austin Green??

Well simply quick onward a couple of hrs to Friday night, and also it resembles we could have our solution, Perezcious visitors! As we have actually been reporting over the previous couple of months, quarantine time has actually been tough for Megan, Brian, and also their young kids, with both grownups remaining at different pads throughout the coronavirus challenge. Rumors of a split have actually continued via that– and also currently seeing Megan in public with MGK, well, it definitely makes one marvel!!!

Here’s the genuine twist: on Friday night, the previous Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity uploaded a REALLY cryptic message to his individual Instagram web page, mentioning fairly the complaint. Though he does not state his Transformers celebrity better half throughout the real message, the effects below (listed below) is nonetheless rather f ** kin’ clear:

OMG …

“Eventually butterflies obtain tired resting on a blossom for also long,” the 46- year-old dad composed along with that image of the butterfly. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

WOW!!! Could that be a not-so-subtle dig at Megan for marching so openly throughout what seems such a touch-and-go scenario for the pair??

Of training course, Brian and also Megan have greater than had their reasonable share of marriage troubles in the past, with separation strongly on the table a minimum of as soon as just recently prior to it was drawn back. And supposition has actually swirled for numerous months since these 2 get on the rocks, anyways. So is a public outing with MGK the last straw?? Surely, the previous TELEVISION celebrity’s noticeable response keeping that jaw-dropping Insta message could not have actually aided a lot below, either, appropriate??

What do U make from all this dramatization, Perezcious visitors ?? How do U believe Brian and also Megan will certainly get on appearing of this little dramatization– or will certainly they not last as a pair in any way?!

Sound OFF with your take on the entire point down in the remarks (listed below) …