Megan Fox says she was ‘never preyed upon’ by Transformers director Michael Bay

Megan Fox has clarified details about working together with Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg, saying that she “was never assaulted or preyed upon” sexually.

The Transformers actor made the comments while responding to recent fan outrage over her treatment previously.

A resurfaced interview from 2009 showed Fox describing how director Michael Bay made her “dance underneath a waterfall” in a bikini when she was 15 years of age, for the film Bad Boys II.





The video was shared on Twitter with the comment: “Clip from 2009 where Megan Fox tells a story about Michael Bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o. The crowd laughs, and Kimmel makes gross jokes. Teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t.”

Others flagged reports that Spielberg, a producer on Transformers, had forced Fox to leave the series after she compared Bay to Adolf Hitler.

In her Instagram response, Fox wrote: “While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected…”

Fox said that she had given “multiple” interviews about her Bad Boys II appearance. She clarified that she was “19 or 20” when she auditioned for Transformers, and “at no point” was she “undressed or anything similar”.

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support,” wrote Fox, “but these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”





“When it concerns my direct experiences with Michael [Bay], and Steven [Spielberg] for example, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.”

She continued: “There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart. I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”