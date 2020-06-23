Megan Fox says she was ‘never preyed upon’ by Michael Bay

Image copyright

US actress Megan Fox has defended movie director Michael Bay after a 2009 interview the place she described an encounter with him resurfaced on-line.

The interview confirmed Fox describe how Bay obtained her to “dance underneath a waterfall” in a bikini when she was 15 years outdated, for the movie Bad Boys II.

Some Twitter customers stated Bay, who later directed Fox in two Transformer movies, had “sexualised” her as an adolescent.

But Fox stated she was “never assaulted or preyed upon” sexually.

The video of Fox being interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel was shared on Twitter with the remark: “Clip from 2009 where Megan Fox tells a story about Michael Bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o. The crowd laughs, and Kimmel makes gross jokes. Teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t.”

Writing on Instagram, Fox stated: “Please hear me when I thank you for your support but these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.

“When it involves my direct experiences with Michael, I was by no means assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual method.”

She said she was posting in order to “make clear some particulars as they’ve been misplaced within the retelling of the occasions and solid a sinister shadow that does not actually, in my view, belong”.

Fox continued: “There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.

“I’m grateful to all of you who’re courageous sufficient to talk out and I’m grateful to all of you who’re taking it upon yourselves to help, uplift, and convey consolation to those that have been harmed by a violent and poisonous societal paradigm.”

Others responding to the 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel additionally referred to reports that Spielberg, an executive producer on Transformers, had forced Fox to leave the series after she in contrast Bay to Adolf Hitler.

Fox’s publicist stated on the time that the actress left of her personal accord.

In a later interview though, Fox stated: “All I needed to do was apologise – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I could not see [that] it was for the better good. I actually thought I was Joan of Arc.”

But in her new Instagram put up, she stated she had was “never assaulted or preyed upon” by Spielberg both.

In reference to a different story about her auditioning for her Transformers function, Fox stated she was 19 or 20 on the time and needed to fake “to work on one of Michael’s Ferraris… there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar.

“I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on somebody’s automobiles in a manner that was extraneous from the fabric within the precise script.”

The first two Transformers films, starring Fox, were released in 2007 and 2009.

The BBC has asked representatives for Bay and Spielberg for comment.

