Megan Fox Says She Knew ‘Right Away’ Machine Gun Kelly Was Her ‘Twin Flame’! AWWW!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are moving quick!

The couple is presently back to shooting their brand-new flick Midnight in the Switchgrass together in Puerto Rico, and chose to take a seat for their very first joint interview on Wednesday’s episode of film manufacturer Randall Emmett‘s podcast with his fiancée and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Give Them Lala … With Randall

Megan spoke very first about their connection, discussing she signed onto the film prior to the rap artist was cast, once she learnt they would be co-stars, she knew “something was going to come from that.”

The just recently single apart star admitted:

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

Emmett, who is directing the movie, asked:

“Really?”

She responded:

“Yeah, because I knew — I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Kelly, whose genuine name is Colson Baker, wasn’t as positive about their preliminary connection, however remembered “waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day… to catch one glimpse of eye contact.”

Cute!

He continued:

“She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

For her, there was an instant stimulate, offering her the sense their conference was composed in the stars:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

She spilled:

” I believe it was the 2nd day[of filming] I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology things. I went deep right now. I knew prior to I even did his chart, I stated to him, he has a Pisces moon. I might inform by his energy.”

Damn! Fox was truly severe!!

Listen for more (listed below) where it appears even famous astrologist Susan Miller dives into the couple’s relationship:

As you’ll remember, Brian Austin Green verified the split from his other half throughout a May episode of his podcast, sharing how they had actually begun to grow apart in late 2019, while she had actually been away shooting a movie:

“She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum included (listed below):

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

We can’t picture the current about Megan’s immediate “twin flame” awareness with MGK will have Brian sensation so excellent …

