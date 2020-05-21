Megan Fox Proudly Shows Off Green ‘Family Crest’ After Brian Austin Green Split

Despite Brian Austin Green confirming their break up only recently, Megan Fox continues to be holding onto the Green identify… at the least actually.

The Jennifer’s Body actress went on Instagram Live with Redline Steel CEO and founder Colin Wayne on Wednesday in assist of the veteran-owned firm forward of Memorial Day, the place she casually confirmed off a few of their merchandise on show in her house.

Related: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Living Separately During Quarantine

Even amid rumors she’s “hooking up” with Machine Gun Kelly, whose actual identify is Colson Baker, Megan proudly introduced out a personalised Tree of Life (featured above) with “Green” emblazoned underneath it:

“I got one that has my family crest on it.”

Take a more in-depth look (beneath):

She additionally shared she has different items with “the kids’ names too,” as she and estranged husband Brian have three kids collectively: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon, and Journey River.

Considering this was the 34-year-old’s first Live video since their breakup was confirmed, it’s no shock the usually non-public star didn’t share something about her ex or her new beau. After all, Fox hardly acknowledged earlier within the chat when the Redline Steel founder introduced up her newest look in MGK’s Bloody Valentine music video.

Still, it appears significant she would showcase the household’s Tree of Life!

As BAG spilled in Monday’s episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast, the previous couple has “really been trying to sort of be apart” since late 2019, however there are not any exhausting emotions right here:

“I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Speaking extra to their bond as co-parents, the 46-year-old additionally revealed they “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

But even Brian acquired choked up when it got here to speaking about their 15-year relationship:

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect… there’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds… she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

It’s a extremely respectful approach to discuss in regards to the finish of a wedding, so we are able to solely hope ought to they file papers for divorce in a while, there’s no animosity!

Any ideas, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Brian To/WENN & Instagram]