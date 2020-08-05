Megan Fox posts first photo of shirtless Machine Gun Kelly: ‘My heart is yours’

“Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” she captioned the photo on Wednesday.

The post marks the first photo the “Jennifer’s Body” star has actually published of Kelly as a couple.

She formerly shared an image of the set as promo for the rap artist’s video for his tune “Bloody Valentine,” which she starred in.

Kelly published his first couple photo on Fox recently. “Waited for eternity to find you again …” he captioned the photo with his sweetheart.

Fox just recently opened about her relationship with Kelly in a joint interview for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, “Give Them Lala… with Randall.”

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the mama of 3 stated of fulfilling the rap artist on the set of their approaching motion picture. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Fox then shared that she welcomed Kelly …