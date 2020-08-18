Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Love Story!

Though they’ve only been together for a short period of time, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been the new couple to watch during the coronavirus pandemic, coming off of Miz Fox’s highly public split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Meeting On-Set

Though we wouldn’t see them together for nearly two months, they first met in Puerto Rico on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass in March, which shut down production after just two weeks thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Early Rumors

Rumors of a romance between the pair first started in mid-May when photogs captured them grabbing takeout in Calabasas, just after it was said that Megan and Brian had not been quarantining together with their kids. May 16 coincidentally marked Fox’s 34th birthday, and the date of a cryptic message from the dad of four, who wrote:

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Split From BAG

On the May 18 episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, the BH90210 star revealed that he and his wife…