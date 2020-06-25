Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Opt For Matching Bloody Valentine Manicures After Making Their Relationship Public!

This is one way to showcase your new love!

Machine Gun Kelly and new girlfriend Megan Fox took yet another big part of publicly pushing forth their new relationship this week by showing fresh nail artwork! Better yet, by the look, it looks themed after MGK’s new song Bloody Valentine, too! So cool!

The 30-year-old rapper and performer took to his Instagram Stories early in the day this week to show off his manicure alongside his new 34-year-old girlfriend.

As you can view (below), the pair — which showed only interlocking fingers with a simple grayscale heart and key emoji for a caption — is making quite the match this early on inside their new relationship:

Love it! So unique! Just MGK’s style, right?!

And no words needed, either… the hearts and interlocking fingers say it all without having to be too sappy and sweet. The perfect way for both of these to show their love, apparently! It wasn’t that sometime ago that the rapper openly declared his love for the Transformers star, so, obviously there’s a heckuva connection here!

What do y’all take into account the matching nail art, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below) together with your take on that, and that which you think about Megan and Machine Gun Kelly as a match!!!