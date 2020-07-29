Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make It Instagram Official With First Couple Selfie – Hey, At Least The Caption Is Romantic…

We all understood this was coming for hot brand-new product Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, didn’t we?

It’s just right the self- explained set of twin flames make their budding love Instagram official for all to see– which’s precisely what occurred on Tuesday when the rap artist, genuine name Colson Baker, shared a brand-new picture of the couple posturing and making ridiculous faces together.

Alongside the black- and- white mirror photo– the first selfie we have actually ever seen of the couple– MGK composed a caring message to his woman:

“waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪”

Awww … That’s really far more romantic than the ridiculous photo!

The set first linked just 2 months earlier when they started production for the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, however we think that might seem like an eternity when you’re burning with enthusiasm and desire like these 2 plainly are! See the 2 peas in a pod (listed below):

So adorable!

No trace of Kelly on Fox’s feed yet, however we need to presume that’ll come quickly enough. As we discussed up leading, these 2 are falling quickly and deeply for each other! In their first joint interview on motion picture manufacturer Randall Emmett’ s podcast with his fiancée and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Give Them Lala … With Randall, Megan stated that as soon as she discovered MGK was going to be her co- star, she quickly understood “something was going to come from that.”

Inneresting considering she was wed with kids at the time …

The Bad Things rap artist at first wasn’t as positive they ‘d strike it off, however he would wait by his trailer every day and intend to see Megan on set. After the 2 formally fulfilled, the Transformers starlet stated their relationship progressed quickly thanks to their indisputable cosmic connection:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

The Jennifer’s Body star didn’t squander at any time getting MGK up to speed on her sensations. She included:

” I believe it was the 2nd day[of filming] I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology things. I went deep immediately. I understood prior to I even did his chart, I stated to him, he has a Pisces moon. I might inform by his energy.”

Back in June, after the set openly verified their relationship, sources informed People that while Megan “seems very happy,” the connection appears “too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids” yet. You’ll remember Fox and Brian Austin Green were wed for nearly 10 years and share children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, together. But if things continue going as well as they have actually been, perhaps there will be an official intro in between Kelly and the kids quickly enough.

In the meantime, we’re here for some social networks PDA! Are U on board with this pairing, Perezcious readers? It’s difficult to reject they look so terrific together, right? Let us understand your ideas in the remarks area (listed below).