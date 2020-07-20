Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Coupled Up In New Cast Photo As Their Movie Resumes Production

If you were worrying about things cooling off between Megan Fox and new beau Machine Gun Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker), don’t bet against them just yet.

The couple returned to the scene of the crime over the weekend as production resumed on the movie where they met, something called Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Along with co-stars Lukas Haas, Emile Hirsch, and Madison Bigos, Megan and Colson posed for a photo in which… well, it doesn’t look like too many new safety regulations are being followed on the Puerto Rico set. Just look how close everyone is! (Especially the two lovebirds on the left!)

That’s director Randall Emmett in the center, and yes, Bravo fans, your eyes aren’t deceiving you — that’s Lala Kent next to him.

Vanderpump Rules viewers may recall Randall was revealed as Lala’s mystery boyfriend. So this is kind of like a double date with a fifth, sixth, and seventh wheel. LOLz!

As Emmett says, the group are all “quarantined together,” so maybe that’s their workaround for coronavirus? See, Megan couldn’t have visited Brian Austin Green or their kids anyway! Just sayin’…

