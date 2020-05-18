Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ARE ‘Hooking Up’ – And She’s ‘Excited’ About It!

Did anyone see THIS couple coming???

We knew issues have been strained between Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green after it was revealed they have been quarantining individually. But we didn’t anticipate there to be one other man within the image already — and positively didn’t anticipate that man to be Machine Gun Kelly!

However, after the unlikely couple was noticed grabbing takeout in Calabasas, items of the puzzle began falling into place. Apparently, the duo met whereas filming their new film Midnight within the Switchgrass, additionally starring Bruce Willis. And in line with a supply, sparks began flying on set immediately!

The insider advised E! News:

“Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while. She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about.”

Soooo… in the event that they’ve been hooking up for “a while,” does that imply earlier than she separated from her husband? No proof of that but, however we additionally don’t but know another excuse for her separation. Hmm…

Of course, due to coronavirus, manufacturing on the movie has been quickly shut down. But these two clearly haven’t let quarantine stand between them — in actual fact, E! says they’ve been seeing one another “regularly.” The supply continued:

“The movie will be starting up again soon and they are happy to get back to work and continue being together.”

(Not positive how “soon” they’ll be again on set, contemplating LA Public Health expects quarantine to proceed to at the least July. But hey, we’ve gotta hold hope alive!)

Compounded on all this drama is the cryptic message Fox’s (quickly-to-be ex?) husband posted to social media on her birthday:

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

If it wasn’t clear sufficient that Green isn’t truly speaking about the fantastic thing about nature, followers have been fast to level out that Megan truly has a tattoo about butterflies. (It reads, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.”)

The married couple has been down the break up street earlier than. But perhaps this time would be the break up that sticks? We’ll have to attend and see…

Regardless, it appears we are able to formally mark this down as one other shocking quarantine romance. Hopefully all the things seems for the perfect for these two!