Megan Fox Hanging Out with Machine Gun Kelly Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors

Megan Fox is obtaining cozy with Machine Gun Kelly … as well as it’s simply the most recent indication there may be trouble in your home.

The starlet was seen with MGK Friday getting some coffee as well as grub to go near L.A., after that jumping in his whip as well as leaving with each other– most likely back to her location in Calabasas, or two we have actually been informed. They appeared very pleasant in the cars and truck … as well as very caj.



It’s simply the most recent indication that something’s most likely wrong with Megan as well as her spouse, Brian Austin Green, whom she wed in 2010 Meg’s just recently been seen not using her wedding event ring … it’s the same for him. Reports claim they’re also living independently throughout quarantine.

Their connection has actually notoriously gotten on as well as off throughout the years– they as soon as aborted their first interaction prior to coming back with each other as well as lastly shooting. Megan additionally as soon as applied for separation a couple of years back, however they came back with each other yet once again.