Megan Fox Goes Public With ‘Achingly Beautiful’ New BF Machine Gun Kelly On Her Instagram!

In case you need another reminder, hot new couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really heating up!

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old Transformers actress finally made it Instagram official with her beau, just one week after the rapper, real name Richard Colson Baker, also shared the first official photo of the two together via the social media platform.

Fox captioned a black-and-white mirror selfie with a loving note to MGK, which reads:

“Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪”

That’s quite a statement! We won’t go quite as far as the starlet did to describe her man, but we will say, these two are really good looking. In the shot (below), the beach towels, wet hair, and cute bikini top that the Jennifer’s Body starlet wore suggests the couple might’ve gone for a swim before snapping the pic.

Cute!

The comments are turned off for this post, but we’re almost certain Kelly would’ve left a cute reply if he could have. These two are twin flames after all! As we reported, the Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars gushed about their new yet cosmically strong connection during a joint interview on the Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast late last month, with Megan telling hosts…