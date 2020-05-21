Megan Fox Ditches Wedding Ring, but Still Calls ‘Green’ Her Family Name



Megan Fox seems producing blended messages concerning her connection condition with Brian Austin Green— her wedding ring’s gone, but she’s holding on to another thing of his.

The starlet made a look Wednesday on an online stream held by house decoration master, Colin Wayne, that’s the Chief Executive Officer of Redline Steel … which just recently partnered with Megan to connect their firm and also this $2 million Memorial Day free gift she was worked with to advertise.

Her on-line job was fairly informing … for a pair factors.

For one, Megan had not been putting on a wedding ring on video camera– mind you, this conversation decreased really quickly after Machine Gun Kelly launched his brand-new video, which reveals Megan and also MGK in intimate scenes. Colin also praised her on it.

Reality is, Megan hasn’t been using her ring for a minimum of a week or more, and also it’s the same forBrian The weirder minute came when Colin asked her to display several of her very own Redline rewards … so, she grabbed a personalized ancestral tree with “GREEN” stenciled near the bottom.



MF described it as her “family name”– taking place to include that she’s obtained one with her children’ names sculpted in it also. It was sort of an unpleasant minute, taking into consideration BAG himself all but validated they’re dunzo simply 24 hrs previously.

She possibly purchased those ornaments in far better times, but, a minimum of openly, Megan’s not disavowing her separated other half’s surname. Not yet, anyhow.