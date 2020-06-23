Megan Fox Denies Being ‘Preyed Upon’ By Director Michael Bay After Past Remarks Resurface

Megan Fox has taken to social media to make clear a narrative that’s now 11 years previous!

The well-liked movie star launched a press release on her Instagram web page Monday responding to social media chatter that had been renewed over the previous couple of days relating to feedback she made in 2009 about working with director Michael Bay (pictured above). Now, she’s attempting to set the report straight, not less than as far as it pertains to the high-profile filmmaker.

Related: Brian Austin Green Celebrates Father’s Day With Sons After Megan Fox Split

At situation listed below are two issues: first, the resurfaced interview Fox gave to Jimmy Kimmel during which she recalled sporting a “stars-and-stripes bikini and 6-inch heels” for a scene in Bad Boys II, directed by Bay. Then that very same 12 months, in a separate sit-down, The Guardian movie critic Jason Solomons claimed Fox instructed him about how her audition for the Bay-led Transformers sequence concerned her allegedly going to the director’s house to “wash his Ferrari while he filmed her.”

Now, after social media speak has individuals pondering alleged misconduct by the hands of Bay, the now-34-year-old actress is publicly clarifying issues for the world. The Tennessee native’s assertion started (beneath):

“I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general. While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the event and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected…”

She went on from there to explain how she’d merely been an additional filming a scene on Bad Boys II, and differentiating that have from her work on Transformers a number of years later.

Fox wrote:

“I was around 15 or 16 years old when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it. It’s important to note however that when I auditioned for Transformers I was 19 or 20. I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferraris during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar.”

Well that undoubtedly clears it up a bit, doesn’t it?!

Adding extra backstory from there, the actress continued:

“So far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script. I hope that whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events. Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. There are many names that deserve to going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.”

Wow… surprise what these names is likely to be…

Related: Just How Serious Is Megan With New BF Machine Gun Kelly?!

Nevertheless, from there, the momma of three concluded issues on a excessive observe, wrapping her assertion with this:

“But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner. I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”

Well then! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Always fascinating to see how these previous information tales resurface… simply seems that possibly this one isn’t fairly as controversial as individuals might have thought!