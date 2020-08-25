Megan Fox Calls Out Years Of Unfair Criticism From Hollywood: ‘F**k That’

The renaissance of Megan Fox has actually touched lots of locations of her life, expertly and romantically. But it’s not simply impacting how she resides in today– it’s altering how she sees her own past.

In current years, the starlet has actually experienced something of a cultural redemption of her early profession. Her seriously panned 2009 scary film Jennifer’s Body has actually ended up being a cherished feminist cult classic. Fans have actually likewise been more generous (to her anyhow) about the overly-sexualized action functions that made her popular, reviewing quotes she made about Hollywood and being a girl on a motion picture embeded in a more supportive light.

Related: Mandy Moore Says Her 20s Were ‘The Worst’ Period Of Her Life!

For her own part, Fox is lastly concerning terms with the extremely unfavorable press she was as soon as a magnet for. In an interview with Refinery29, she explained capturing an old movie of hers and understanding she was in fact quite good in it. She stated:

“I started getting really angry. I was like, F**k that, why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s**t at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led to this realization that I’d been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life.”

As far as the current and freshly favorable attention her work has actually gotten, Brian Austin Green‘s …