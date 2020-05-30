Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green ‘Hadn’t Fully Cut Ties’ When She ‘Became Intimate’ With Machine Gun Kelly: Report

He “saw it coming!”

Apparently, the connection between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t come as a shock to Brian Austin Green, particularly as a result of the 2 had been “having issues for a while.”

A supply defined to Us Weekly:

“Megan and MGK have hooked up and they became intimate when Megan and Brian were separated, but hadn’t fully cut ties.”

The insider added:

“Megan can be diva-like, hard to please and high maintenance. Brian is choosing to take Megan’s word and believes that her and MGK are friends and as far as he knows, when they began getting close, she was just leaning on him as a friend.”

Unfortunately, that aligns with what a second supply beforehand acknowledged to the outlet. It appears that spouse life isn’t a part of Fox’s technique to rebrand:

“Megan felt as though Brian had been holding her back from being in the limelight and she’s interested in getting back out there and reinventing herself.”

We’ve heard a bit from BAG already, who has been vocal (and really mature, would possibly we add) throughout latest episodes of his podcast,…with Brian Austin Green. He shared via tears :

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect… there’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds… she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

He earlier recalled a dialog with the actress:

“She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.’”

The BH90210 star additionally confirmed he had no animosity towards the mom of his boys:

“And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Other celebs ought to take notes!! His responses have been nice to date.

Green additionally beforehand shared that the 2 had “really been trying to sort of be apart” since late 2019:

“I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

What are your ideas on this break up, Perezcious relationship specialists?? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback!!

