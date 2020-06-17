Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flaunt new romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue steadily to flaunt their romance after going public earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) shared a video on his Instagram Story, writing he’s “in love” as he and Fox had a picnic sushi dinner. Although the actress’s face wasn’t visible, fans got a glimpse of her long brown hair and petite frame as they took in the California sunset. The couple got takeout from Sugar Fish, that they enjoyed on a blanket covered with roses. The romantic backdrop looks much like where Kelly filmed the acoustic video of his single, Bloody Valentine. Fox starred in the original music video.



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have an enchanting dinner. (Photo: Instagram via Machine Gun Kelly) More

It appears the sushi dinner actually happened one day early in the day. Fox, 34, is wearing the same black ripped jeans and leather jacket she was photographed in on Monday evening — when paparazzi captured her and Kelly making out and holding hands.

On Monday, Kelly also cemented their relationship on social media. The 30-year-old rapper tweeted out lyrics from Bloody Valentine — “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.” — exclaiming, “Life imitated art on that one.”

Fox and Kelly’s PDA-filled outing came two days following the actress’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, fueled romance rumors of his own. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was photographed getting lunch on Saturday with reality TV star Courtney Stodden. Neither Green, 46, nor Stodden, 25, has commented on the type of their relationship.



Courtney Stodden steps out with Brian Austin Green. (Photo: Backgrid) More

Green and Fox have been married for 10 years and together the better element of 15 years. Last month, the actor confirmed that he and Fox separated within an emotional podcast.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” he declared. “She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

They share three children, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

Green commented on the breakup after Fox was photographed getting food with Kelly, whom she met filming the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Green shared. “From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.”

Neither Fox nor Green has officially filed for divorce. It isn’t the first time those two split — and eventually ended up straight back together.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: