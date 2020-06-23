Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially dating and more stories from this week

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship official after photos surfaced of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, with Courtney Stodden. Courteney Cox went full “Baywatch” for her 56th birthday, with a video of herself in a bikini running and then diving in to a pool in slow motion. Salma Hayek went without makeup or filters in a new selfie, which prompted praise from her followers. Kristen Stewart’s casting as Princess Diana in the upcoming film “Spencer” was met with a mixed response on Twitter, as some praised the decision although some absolutely hated it. And Zach Braff and Donald Faison appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and spoke candidly about discussions of race in the U.S.

