Atlanta’s North Point Ministries, one of the country’s largest megachurches, said it is suspending in-person worship services for the rest of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with senior pastor Andy Stanley about the decision.
#Covid-19 #CNN #News
Megachurch pastor says he's suspending worship services
Atlanta’s North Point Ministries, one of the country’s largest megachurches, said it is suspending in-person worship services for the rest of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with senior pastor Andy Stanley about the decision.