Mega Construx Game of Thrones The Iron Throne



Price: $29.99 - $17.84

(as of Jul 29,2020 18:10:43 UTC – Details)



Rule all of Westeros when you build the coveted Iron Throne!Forged at the order of Aegon the Conqueror, the Iron Throne is the one royal seat representing all that is powerful in Westeros. Build the throne and choose who gets to rule by placing 1 of the 4 included micro action figures in their rightful chair: Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, the Night King or Cersei Lannister. Appoint your king or queen, then bend the knee.Ideal for Mega Construx Black Series collectors, ages 16 and up

Buildable Iron Throne with interchangeable sigil mount that seats 1 micro action figure

4 highly-articulated micro action figures include Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Cercei Lannister and the Night King, authentically designed as they appear in HBO’s record-setting TV series, Game of Thrones

Accessories include 15 swords that can be removed from the throne, the Night King’s sickle and 4 respective sigils that represent each of the included characters’ Houses

Ideal for ages 16 and up, this building set is designed specifically for older collectors, experienced builders and fans, offering an authentically-faithful building experience

age mfg minimum: 144.0