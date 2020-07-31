Mega Construx Game of Thrones: Drogon Building Set



Breathe fire on the battlefield and conquer the 7 kingdoms with Drogon!Named after Khal Drogo, Drogon is the largest of Daenerys’ dragons, and also the most aggressive. Remove the pieces from its resealable egg and bring magic back to Westeros by building this black dragon with red markings and red-black wings. Then, prepare to conquer the 7 kingdoms when you send Daenerys’ mount into battle!Ideal for Mega Construx Black Series collectors, ages 16 and up

​ Buildable Drogon dragon with articulation is authentically designed as it appears in HBO’s record-setting TV series, Game of Thrones

​ Bricks are packaged in a resealable egg that can be used for storage

​ Ideal for ages 16 and up, this building set is designed specifically for older collectors, experienced builders and fans, offering the most faithful building experience

​ Bricks combine with all Game of Thrones building sets and Mega Construx building toys, and are compatible with major brands ​