Mega Construx Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell Building Set

Build this battle comprising over 1200 pieces and join Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and Ghost the direwolf in defending Winterfell Castle and its interior chambers against hoards of White Walkers. The authentically detailed construction set features swinging main doors, an exterior deployable dragonglass fence, and an interior crypt room with removable wall, susceptible to White Walker attack. Ideal for Mega Construx Black Series collectors, ages 16 and up

Winterfell Castle building set with authentically detailed interior, including study, planning rooms, dungeon and interactive crypt with a secret compartment, as it appears in HBO’s record-setting TV series, Game of Thrones

Includes 6 authentically detailed micro action figures with 12 points of articulation, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and 3 White Walkers, each with a custom weapon accessory

Includes Ghost the direwolf, deployable dragonglass fence and fun Easter egg accessories that will delight the most passionate Game of Thornes fans

Bricks combine with all Game of Thrones building sets and Mega Construx building toys, and are compatible with major brands

Ideal for ages 16 and up, this set is designed for collectors, experienced builders and fans, offering an authentically faithful building experience