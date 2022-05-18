On May 18, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, met with Eva Kopach, Vice President of the European Parliament.

The interlocutors discussed the further expansion and deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership based on common values. Eva Kopach highly assessed the reforms carried out by the RA Government for the purpose of democratic development հայտնել expressed support for them.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the current year has been quite active in terms of promoting Armenia-EU cooperation. The Bureau of the Standing Committees of the Bureau of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly held its sittings in Yerevan in February, the third sitting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Committee in late April, and the fourth sitting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council on May 18.

Regional security issues were also discussed. Minister Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on the steps aimed at the establishment of regional peace and stability, the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian side stressed the need to solve the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, in particular, the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, civilians, and the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control. In this context, the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude for Armenia for the principled position expressed by the European Parliament through the adoption of relevant resolutions on these issues.

During the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan presented the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey settlement process.

The RA Foreign Minister also held meetings with Andrei Kovacs, Fabio Massimo Castaldo and other members of the European Parliament.

During a meeting with MEP Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Ararat Mirzoyan awarded him the RA Foreign Ministry’s First Degree Medal of Honor for his significant contribution to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties between Armenia and the European Union.

RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs