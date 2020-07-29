Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs with Minsk Group mediators may take place in autumn – report – Panorama

A meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers with the co- chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the circumstance along the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border may be held in early autumn, RIA Novosti reported, mentioning a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, the meeting will take place if the relations in between the 2 nations and the characteristics of the coronavirus pandemic make it possible.

The source likewise stated that the Minsk Group mediators are in contact daily.

“Currently, the main task is to ease the tensions which remain high on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and to intensify the search for a diplomatic solution within the OSCE Minsk Group,” the source stated.

The place of the meeting has actually not been figured out yet, it included.