Meeting hell has gotten worse. These companies are fighting back

That suggested more one-on-ones, more group conferences, virtual delighted hours, conceptualizing sessions and internal customer conferences.
“We quickly found ourselves in nothing but meetings. It was all meetings all the time. It was exhausting and terrifying,” stated Carol Carrubba, principal atHighwire
.
To resolve the issue, Highwire did what any excellent PR firm would do: produced an obstacle with a stylish title. The business developed the “#timeback challenge, ” that included attempting to purge 30% of conferences and reducing the length of conferences. The objective is to get 30- minute conferences to 25 minutes or less, and hour-long conferences to 45 minutes.
The business then produced a Slack channel called the “#timebackchallenge” where employees share what they are finishing with all their brand-new spare time. On average, individuals were conserving about 3 …