ASHEBORO, N.C.– More than 80 zookeepers look after the countless animals that live at the North CarolinaZoo

They work 7 days a week to feed, tidy and train all of those animals that vary from the big elephants to the small tree frogs.

This Zookeeper’s Appreciation Week, Shannon Smith talked with one keeper who assists look after the bears at the zoo for today’s Zoo Filez.