Meet the queen of commercials!

HOUSTON, TX — From scuba to jumping out of an airplane or riding a horse, nothing is too adventurous for the ‘queen of commercials’! Local retail icon Ana Abrahams is most beneficial known on her behalf high-energy, unforgettable TV advertisements.

But the owner of SuperNova Furniture can also be a hero to many in her community. After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, she donated mattresses to families across the city who lost every thing. She’s also known for giving free furniture to families in need south of the border. Ana first stumbled on Houston as an university student from South America, working three jobs to get through school.

She started SuperNova Furniture at a flea market, in the course of time building it into the most well-known furniture chain in Houston’s Hispanic community.