Meet the NYC artist chronicling the coronavirus pandemic by sketching people wearing masks on the subway

Written by By Alaa Elassar

An artist who utilized his skill to deal with the coronavirus pandemic is now recording history with his art for a brand-new series he’s called the “Covid mask subway drawings.”

Everyday for practically a month, Devon Rodriguez has actually invested hours taking random journeys on the subway searching for the ideal muse. When he discovers somebody, he utilizes a sketchbook and lead holder to bring them to life on paper without missing out on an information from the creases in their mask to the curls in their hair.

“The subway has been a subject of mine for several years now,” Rodriguez, 24, informed CNN. “Faces are a thing that I’m so used to capturing on the subway and now most of them are covered up with the Covid masks. I think it’s interesting to capture this devastating moment in time with art. It’ll reflect 2020 when I look back on them in the future. It’ll be interesting to capture the different types of masks people wear and how they wear them.”

One of Rodriguez’ Covid mask subway illustrations. Credit: Courtesy Devon Rodriguez

A native New Yorker born and raised in the south Bronx, the full-time artist remained in the city throughoutthe coronavirus pandemic He ended up being acquainted with the limitless noise of sirens, and ultimately mask requireds and social distancing guidelines, 2 things that do not come naturally to many …