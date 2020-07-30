Meet the couple who lost $80,000 in one day after Annastacia Palazczuk closed the border

The owners of a high-end resort have actually exposed they lost $80,000 when the Queensland federal government closed its border to Sydney homeowners after a boost in coronavirus infections in the NSW capital.

Sam and Kerri-Ann Charlton own the Bedarra Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef and were enthusiastic of a hectic season when Queensland’s travel limitations began to alleviate in earlyJuly

But when it was revealed the border will be closed to Sydney homeowners from Saturday, August 1, the resort was flooded with cancellations.

‘We’ve needed to cancel 4 to 5 vacation homes for this weekend, which has to do with $80,000 down the drain. I’m so p *** ed off,’ Ms Charlton stated.

Queensland resort owners Sam and Kerri-Ann Charlton state they are ‘p *** ed off’ after the state federal government closed the border to Sydney, costing them $80,000 in company

Mr and Mrs Charlton own the high-end Bedarra Island Resort (visualized) and stated their phones were sounding off the hook with cancellations after the border statement

Mr Charlton stated much of their company originates from south of the border, The Financial Review reported.

‘It’s like a double whammy. Close to 25 percent of the reservations we’re holding at the minute are from the higher Sydney area,’ he stated.

‘Any time the premier or Chief Health Officer gets up and makes a declaration, our phones run red hot with cancellations. It’s practically remarkable.’

The couple stated when they heard the news it resembled being informed there had actually been a ‘death in the household’.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland president Mark Olsen concurred the border closure was a significant blow for tourist in the state.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk threatened to ‘slam the border shut’ on July 27 prior to revealing the restriction on Sydneysiders on Wednesday after the variety of cases continued to increase.

Mr Chalrton stated 25 percent of existing reservations at the resort (visualized) were individuals from the Sydney location

The leading included 31 city government locations in Sydney to the COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ list.

Ms Palaszczuk stated any choices on additional hotspots or border closures will be made on the recommendations of Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

‘That recommendations has actually stood Queensland in a great position,’ the premier stated.

‘Every single day we are keeping track of the circumstance in NSW.’

Daily Mail Australia have actually gotten in touch with Mr and Mrs Charlton for additional remark.