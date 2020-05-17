Meet the baby orangutans learning to climb trees

Image copyright

BBC/NHU Image caption



An orphan orangutan climbs excessive in the treetops together with his caregiver





While a lot of the world is in lockdown, kids in a single very uncommon classroom are nonetheless having classes.

At a forest faculty in Borneo, baby orangutans study tree-climbing expertise from their human surrogate mother and father.

The orphans spend 12 hours a day in the forest, getting ready for a brand new life in the wild.

The orangutans were filmed and photographed earlier than coronavirus struck, for the TV collection Primates, on BBC One.

With human contact routinely saved to a minimal, life goes on a lot as earlier than for the animals, says Dr Signe Preuschoft, chief of ape programmes for the charity Four Paws, which runs the rehabilitation centre in East Kalimantan.

As a precaution, the workers now have temperature checks, put on facemasks and alter into uniforms on website.

The pandemic has disrupted many conservation programmes round the world however Dr Preuschoft says it additionally affords a possibility to convey optimistic change.

“There are great opportunities here to protect wildlife better from illegal wildlife trade and from (consumption of) bushmeat,” she says. “It’s very much about education.”

Image copyright

Jejak Pulang/FOUR PAWS Image caption



Dr Preuschoft with an orphaned orangutan





The younger orphaned apes climb excessive into the treetops with their caregivers to assist them purchase the expertise they might have realized from their moms in the wild.

They would in any other case spend extra time on the floor than is pure for a species that feeds, lives and sleeps in the canopies of trees.

Baby orangutans have an enormous benefit when it comes to climbing, as they’ll maintain on “like an octopus”, says Dr Preuschoft.

“I think the orangutans were really completely thrilled when they realised that they could actually be in a canopy together with one of their moms,” she provides.

As quickly as the rescued orangutans have moved out of quarantine, they spend lengthy hours in the forest in as pure an atmosphere as potential. They are taught important forest survival expertise in a big forested space between the cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda.

Image copyright

BBC/NHU Image caption



Dr Signe Preuschoft and her workforce are enthusiastic about rehabilitating orphaned baby orangutans





The purpose is to present sanctuary to illegally captured or immediately threatened orangutans, in addition to to rehabilitate orphaned orangutans, with the objective of releasing them again into the wild.

Only about 50,000 Bornean orangutans are left in the world, with numbers plummeting over the final 70 years. Loss of rainforest to oil palm plantations or coal mining leads orangutans into battle with people.

Orphans are snatched from their useless moms and are offered or held illegally as pets.

The third and final episode of Primates airs this Sunday at 20.15 BST on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

