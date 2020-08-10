Meet the 77-year-old man who’s been to every Street Rod Nationals event

Thousands of vintage cars are on display at the Kentucky Expo Center for Street Rod Nationals.Even though attendance is expected to be down, people have traveled from all parts of the country for the event. WLKY met a man who hasn’t missed a show in it’s 51-year history.A seven hour road trip to Louisville’s Street Rod Nationals is something 77-year-old Don Mathews looks forward to every year.”Because I love cars,” Mathews said. “We buy and sell, have a good time and meet friends that we’ve had over the years.”Even in a crowd of vintage, colorful and spotless cars, Mathews’ 1933 Ford Cabriolet convertible always catches people’s eye.”When I bought the car we paid $3,500 for it and now it’s worth nearly $100,000,” said Mathews.But it’s not just the car that people are interested in. It’s the package deal.”I’ve had this car for 50 years and this is the 51st year for the nationals,” Mathews said.Mathews and his car have been to every single Street Rod Nationals, including all 26 of them hosted in Louisville.Even in the midst of a pandemic, he wasn’t missing it.”My wife was a little hesitant with this many people, but they’re going to have good distancing here. I think they’re going to handle it very well,” Mathews said. “I feel safe.”During unprecedented times, event organizers made changes to…
Most Popular
YHT Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Lite,Wireless Remote Control Switch Controller Gamepad for Nintendo...
Price: (as of - Details) Wonderful Alternative Controller For Nintendo Switch! Enhance your gameplay with this wireless Switch Pro Controller from games like...
2020 election: Trump says he will deliver convention speech from either Gettysburg or White...
"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations -...
Pregnant Meghan McCain reveals why she still isn’t sharing pics of her baby bump:...
"I'm sorry I'm still not sharing pics of my baby bump-- there are a lot of vicious things blogged about me in journalism...
Woman dead, 6 seriously injured
A woman is dead and six people are seriously injured after three houses exploded Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, fire officials said.Baltimore City fire...
Calls for probe into Beirut blast are effort to ‘waste time’ – Middle East...
Lebanese President Michel Aoun yesterday described calls for an international investigation into a blast which devastated Beirut Port and killed over 150 people as...
Lukaku breaks two more records in Inter’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen
The former Everton and Manchester United striker cannot stop scoring for the Nerazzurri this season Romelu Lukaku’s fine debut campaign at Inter...
Apple CEO Tim Cook is now a billionaire
Subscribe to Data Sheet, a day-to-day quick on business of tech, provided complimentary to your inbox.Few on Wall Street idea Tim Cook might...
HP Laserjet Pro MFP M521dn Mono A4 MFP Laser Printer – 42ppm, Copy, Print,...
Price: (as of - Details) Finish jobs faster, produce high-quality documents, and make scanning and sharing simple. Get set up and connected quickly....