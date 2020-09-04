Meet Cape Town’s portrait plant photographer

Written by Jo Munnik, CNNCape Town, South Africa

Warm, soft morning light streams across the leafy seaside suburb of Noordhoek in Cape Town, illuminating the garden of Filipa Domingues. Plants of the most fascinating shapes and sizes grow here, ready for their close-up.

filmmaker and photographer, Domingues has made it her mission to document these unique plants — the weirder, the better, she says — sharing them with the world via her popular Instagram account

“I specifically photograph succulent plants that are endemic or indigenous to South Africa,” she tells CNN. “(I like) the more rare and unusual kind of plants, not the typical ones that you find in people’s gardens or in nurseries.”

Domingues jokingly calls herself a portrait plant photographer. She only began collecting plants three years ago, starting with succulents. Her collection rapidly grew and became a focal point when friends came to visit; soon, Domingues found herself urging them to come over and “check my plants.”

Photographer Filipa Domingues has amassed a vast collection of plants. Credit: Filipa Domingues

It was one of these friends, she says, who encouraged her to start photographing her plant collection and posting on social media.

“Check my plants”