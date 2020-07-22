Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To Kanye West’s Tweets Over Kim Kardashian Meeting!

Meek Mill is responding to Kanye West.

As you’ve likely seen, the Jesus Is King rapper went on his second Twitter rant in two days on Tuesday evening, taking shots at everyone from Kim Kardashian West to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

At the time, the “future president” seemingly suggested that something went down between his wife and Meek around the time of Variety and Rolling Stone‘s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November 2018, at which both of them spoke.

‘Ye seemed to put the blame on the KKW Beauty founder though, saying she was “out of line,” hence why he’s been trying to separate from her:

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sp] for ‘prison reform.’”

He added in a follow-up tweet before going off in a tangent about Michael Jackson:

“That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ.”

Well, it looks like Meek is ready to share his side of the story! After seeing his name dropped during Kanye’s latest rant, the 33-year-old shared a cryptic message to his Instagram Story on Wednesday:

“Some people aren’t loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty.”

The Going Bad artist captioned his pic:

“I had to learn this thru experience 💎💎”

As social media critics continued to question what exactly Yeezy was referring to in his tweet, the Going Bad rapper took to his own Twitter account to share:

“S**t is cappp cmon …..”

For those unfamiliar, “cap” means lies, so is he saying there was no relationship between him and Mrs. West??

Then where is all of this jealousy coming from, exactly? Sources connected to the Kardashians shared with TMZ that the pair never met one-on-one during the event, only in a group. The famous faces — both of which are passionate about criminal justice reform and are involved with the organization Cut50 — met with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai at Jean-Georges‘ LA restaurant in the Waldorf, and strictly spoke about how to keep the momentum going.

An eyewitness on the scene noted the momma of four immediately left the hotel solo after the meeting. Insiders also added that Kim was aware of her husband’s jealousy over the sit-down, but it was never something they discussed together. TMZ reports the two have never been alone together.

Whether or not West is struggling with paranoia during what appears to be a serious bipolar episode is really something for his doctor to decide. Do you think Meek will outright address the allegations brought forward by Kanye?! Or can he let it rest considering his peer is clearly going through something right now?

