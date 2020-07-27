Meek Mill & GF Milan Harris Split Days After Kanye West’s SHADY Tweet About The Rapper & Kim Kardashian – Oop!

Meek Mill has announced that he and his girlfriend, Milan Harris, are officially over.

In a since-deleted statement shared on Instagram Sunday afternoon, the Going Bad artist told followers:

“Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding.”

This announcement comes just a few months after the two announced the birth of their son on May 6, the same day as the rapper’s 33rd birthday. Interesting time to break things off, isn’t it?

Related: Kanye West Is Doing Everything To Save His Marriage After Those Outbursts!

As we previously told you, Kanye West seemingly suggested that something “out of line” happened between the Philadelphia native and Kim Kardashian West around the time of Variety and Rolling Stone‘s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November 2018, at which both of them spoke.

For the record, Meek denied the claims, but whatever supposedly went down was enough to make Yeezy consider leaving his wife last year.

Was it enough to cause this recent split, too, though?

In a caption for the breakup announcement post, the 33-year-old rapper added:

“no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong.”

Hmm. Way to avoid the elephant in the room there, buddy! Harris didn’t do much to clear things up, either, as she elected to tell followers, “I’d never address my private life, publicly” in a cryptic IG message of her own.

Again, the timing of it all definitely makes you wonder! We’ll ask you to weigh in here, Perezcious readers — do U think those shady tweets had anything to do with this suspicious and timely breakup? Let us know (below) in the comments section!