Medvedev missing the cheers and jeers at Flushing Meadows By Reuters

4/4 © Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



2/4

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Daniil Medvedev’s feisty interaction with the boisterous New York crowd at Flushing Meadows was one of the highlights of his thrilling run to the U.S. Open final last year but the rangy Russian is missing the “adrenaline” of the fans this year.

Third seed Medvedev motored into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell on Thursday in front of empty stands under a closed roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The subdued atmosphere of the evening match was a far cry from the drama that engulfed Medvedev last year when he was jeered relentlessly at Armstrong after showing the crowd his middle finger during the third round.

He later apologised to fans and won their hearts during his brave five-set loss to Rafa Nadal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tennis-usopen-medvedev/medvedev-completes-journey-from-villain-to-hero-at-us-open-idUSKCN1VU060 in the final.

“It’s actually sad to play a night session with zero people in the stands,” the 24-year-old Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

“That’s why you realise how important fans are, no matter if they’re against you or for you. It’s adrenaline.

“Sometimes you make amazing points and it’s just…