Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions By Reuters

New York City (Reuters) – Russia’s Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this year’s U.S. Open in New York in spite of the unique coronavirus pandemic triggering a number of prominent gamers to withdraw from both sides of the draw.

The world number 5 is the 3rd seed in the males’s draw, behind Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, for the Grand Slam competition that begins on Monday.

“I don’t think I ever really doubted playing here,” the 24-year-old informed press reporters at Flushing Meadows onSaturday “I was almost sure I will come here.

“Safety was a concern for everyone (however) as quickly as everyone truly got the info of how it’s going to be here I believe everyone chose to go.”

Medvedev added that he felt safe with the bio-security measures put in place by tournament organisers, which includes playing without crowds.

” I believe to get contaminated here is truly difficult,” he said.

” I believe it’s an excellent bubble.”

While the men’s draw has lost Nadal, who beat Medvedev in five sets in last year’s final, 20-times grand slam winner Roger Federer and 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, the Russian is not prepared to get too far ahead of himself repeating this year.

“When I enter the slam, my objective is to win 7 matches,” …