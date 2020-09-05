Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf at U.S. Open By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – Russian Daniil Medvedev rolled through the U.S. Open 3rd round by destroying American J.J. Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Saturday.

The 3rd seed took the early momentum, breaking Wolf’s serve for a 3-2 lead in the very first set in which he devoted simply 2 unforced mistakes in a program of near-flawless play.

The Russian, runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2015, won the very first break point in the 2nd set after a set of unforced mistakes from his opponent and appeared completely in control as he fired off 8 aces, consisting of one to liquidate the set.

Wolf matched the compelling Russian’s power however a flurry of unforced mistakes – 41 in the match compared to 10 from Medvedev – showed his undoing.

Back- to-back double faults in the very first video game of the 3rd set saw an annoyed Wolf kick a tennis ball into the empty stands inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with viewers disallowed from the center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medvedev liquidated the project with 4 straight points, applauding his opponent in an on-court interview after the match.

“I’m sure he’s going to be climbing up the rankings,” Medvedev stated of hisWolf “I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him).”

He next …