Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing com – Medtronic (NYSE:-RRB- reported on Tuesday very first quarter that beat experts’ projections and revenue that topped expectations.

Medtronic revealed earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $6.51 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com prepared for EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $5.4 B.

Medtronic shares are down 11% from the start of the year, still down 18.03% from its 52 week high of $122.15 set on January 22. They are under-performing the which is up 6.21% from the start of the year.

Medtronic follows other significant Healthcare sector earnings this month

Medtronic’s report follows an earnings beat by Merck &Co on July 31, who reported EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $10.87 B, compared to projections EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $10.4 B.

Pfizer had actually beat expectations on July 28 with 2nd quarter EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $11.8 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $11.54 B.

