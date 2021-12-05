Medtronic CEO on partnering with Elon Musk at the height of COVID-19

Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha joins ‘Influencers with Andy Serwer’ to discuss his experience working with Elon Musk to build ventilators at the height of the pandemic.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
How job candidates should navigate sign-on bonus negotiations
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous talks with Mandi Woodruff-Santos, a Yahoo Finance contributor and co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, about how to confidently negotiate...
3 takeaways from President Joe Biden’s plan for fighting #covid19 this winter
3 takeaways from President Joe Biden’s plan for fighting #covid19 this winter
Omicron threat in the U.S.: ‘We can presume it’s here,’ physician says
Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Adam Shapiro to...
What to expect as Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her trial
The former biotech executive, Elizabeth Holmes, faces an array of criminal charges over her role as the CEO of Theranos, including allegations that she...
Giving Tuesday: Donating to women of color has ‘the greatest level of impact,’: Ms....
Founder and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, Teresa Younger, joins Yahoo Finance Live's Marquise Francis to discuss how supporting women of...