Medical team from Germany arrives in Yerevan to help fight Covid-19 – Panorama

A medical team from ISAR Germany (International Search and Rescue) and Caritas Germany including 16 members has actually simply shown up in Armenia to assistance Armenia in the fight versus the COVID19 pandemic. As EU Delegation to Armenia reports, the check out is arranged with the assistance of the EU ECHO Civil Protection Mechanism, the World Health Organisation, the Robert Koch Institute, the Federal Ministry of Health and the German AirForce Within the medical team are emergency situation physicians, nurses, professionals for mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, extensive care personnel and professionals in the manufacture of disinfectants. The team has to name a few things 2,000 sets of protective devices, respirators, oxygen concentrators, an X- ray gadget and medication. The medical team will be working together with their Armenian associates to strengthen health system capabilities and fight the infection for 2 weeks.

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin has actually signed up with Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Michael Banzhaf and together with the UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp, Egor Zaitsev, WHO Representative in Armenia, RA Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan invited the medical team at the airport and wanted them best of luck in their important humanitarian objective to help those most in requirement of treatment.

The EU collaborates and co- funds the transportation of the medical professionals to Armenia, the source stated.