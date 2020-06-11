Medical supply company threw out products after Donald Trump toured its facility

“We conducted the type of full facility cleaning that was necessary” after the visit, the company said. It said all swabs it produces for Covid-19 testing purposes are also sterilized post-production.
Puritan said it also had decided ahead of time that it could shift Friday’s production schedule to the weekend, “which allowed for no production loss.”
Puritan Medical Products has not taken care of immediately CNN’s multiple requests for comment. The White House declined CNN’s request for comment.
During his visit to the facility on Friday, Trump flouted his administration’s social distancing directions, at one point posing for an image with an employee at the factory while neither that he nor the lady wore face masks.
In his remarks through the tour, Trump recounted how in April the administration had dedicated $75 million in Defense Production Act funding to improve the company’s output. Because of this, Trump said, the company “will soon double” the number of foam-tip swabs it manufactures to 40 million per month, and down the line that figure is expected to reach 60 million.
During the visit, Trump also touted his administration’s handling of the pandemic and claimed it had saved “thousands” of lives, along with his team’s efforts to fuel the expansion of American manufacturing companies.