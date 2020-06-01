Medical Examiner Says George Floyd Was on Fentanyl, Died of Heart Attack

George Floyd had fentanyl in his system when he was killed, and died from a coronary heart assault … in line with the health worker.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner launched its toxicology findings and say George died from cardiopulmonary arrest … which sophisticated regulation enforcement’s subdual, restraint and neck compression of him. That is vital, however the report additionally says this below “how the injury occurred” — they are saying George skilled “a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement.”

In different phrases … he suffered a coronary heart assault whereas they had been arresting him, and that sophisticated their efforts to subdue him.

The report additionally says George had fentanyl in his system, they usually additionally discovered indicators of current methamphetamine use. It additionally says his method of demise is murder.