MediaTek’s Helio G95 comes with slightly overclocked GPU, same core specs as G90T

Over a year earlier, MediaTek revealed its G90 series video gaming chipsets with the G90 andG90T Now the business is revealing the line’s brand-new leading pet dog called G95 – an overclocked variation of the G90T with 5% much better GPU efficiency. It still just supports 4G connection and has the same CPU design, RAM and connection as the Helio G90T.

The G95 is made on TSMC’s 12nm procedure and comes with 2 Cortex- A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz together with 6 Cortex- A55 cores operating at 2.0 GHz. The Mali G76 MC4 GPU is now clocked at 900MHz which supplies the abovementioned efficiency increase. In regards to memory, we’re taking a look at as much as 10GB LPDDR4x RAM while storage taps out at UFS 2.1 speeds.