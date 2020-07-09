MediaTek to release Dimensity 600 as early as this month

In the rapidly expanding 5G market, the demand for 5G-enabled devices grows every day and to reach the masses, chip makers could have to offer more affordable solutions. According to the latest report coming from a Taiwanese media, MediaTek is going to launch the Dimensity 600 as early as this quarter.

Information around the Dimensity 600 SoC is still scarce, but people familiar with the situation say that it would be very competitive. The company is expecting the brand new chip to account for nearly all its 5G-related shipments in the fourth quarter this year whilst the first devices with Dimensity 600 hitting the shelves in Q3.

