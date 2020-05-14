Mediatek to introduce a new 5G chipset on May 18

Mediatek is introducing chipset after chipset for the rising 5G market. After we noticed the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1000 again in January, a extra highly effective follow-up referred to as Dimensity 1000+ was just lately unveiled with the vivo iQOO Z1.

Today, the Weibo profile of the corporate teased one other 5G chipset, and it could be a Dimensity 800+ with a mightier GPU and improved options for gaming.

The poster doesnt reveal something particularly, so were left to play the guessing recreation. Honor could have an occasion on May 18, however it’s later throughout the day, so an Honor smartphone with a Dimensity 800+ chip appears unlikely, particularly when Huawei already has its personal chipset division.

We shouldnt exclude a joint launch between Mediatek and Xiaomis model Redmi – we’re nonetheless anticipating to see the rumored Ok30i that’s mentioned to be the most cost effective 5G smartphone on the market when it launches. And with a midrange platform just like the Dimensity 800+, it may go under the CNY2,000 ($280) threshold.

Well have to wait 4 extra days till the occasion, however you’re free to share within the feedback what do you assume Mediatek has in retailer for us.

Source (in Chinese) | Via