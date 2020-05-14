Mediatek to introduce a new 5G chipset on May 18

Mediatek is introducing chipset after chipset for the rising 5G market. After we noticed the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1000 again in January, a extra highly effective follow-up referred to as Dimensity 1000+ was just lately unveiled with the vivo iQOO Z1.
Today, the Weibo profile of the corporate teased one other 5G chipset, and it could be a Dimensity 800+ with a mightier GPU and improved options for gaming.
The poster doesnt reveal something particularly, so were left to play the guessing recreation. Honor could have an occasion on May 18, however it’s later throughout the day, so an Honor smartphone with a Dimensity 800+ chip appears unlikely, particularly when Huawei already has its personal chipset division.
We shouldnt exclude a joint launch between Mediatek and Xiaomis model Redmi – we’re nonetheless anticipating to see the rumored Ok30i that’s mentioned to be the most cost effective 5G smartphone on the market when it launches. And with a midrange platform just like the Dimensity 800+, it may go under the CNY2,000 ($280) threshold.
Well have to wait 4 extra days till the occasion, however you’re free to share within the feedback what do you assume Mediatek has in retailer for us.