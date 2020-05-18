MediaTek Dimensity 820 unveiled: higher CPU clock speeds, extra GPU core and dual SIM 5G

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 820 chipset, a extra highly effective model of the Dimensity 800. Compared to the previous chip, the brand new model will increase CPU and GPU efficiency and improves the 5G connectivity.

This remains to be a 7nm chip with 4 Cortex-A76 and 4 A55 cores. The distinction is that the massive A76 cores run at a higher clock velocity, 2.6GHz. Up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM may be related.

The Mali-G57 GPU gained an extra core, now as much as 5. This ought to convey video games nearer to the 120Hz refresh charge that’s supported by the chip (when paired with the suitable show panel, in fact). It’s not fairly a gaming telephone chipset just like the Dimensity 1000+, however can be a stable alternative for mid-rangers. Anyway, the decision remains to be capped at 1080p+.

The modem was upgraded to attach two SIM playing cards to a 5G community (full with VoNR help). Heres a desk to summarize the variations between the 2 mid-range 5G chipsets.

Dimensity 800 Dimensity 820 Dimensity 1000+

Process 7nm 7nm 7nm

CPU, large cores Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz Cortex-A76 @ 2.6GHz Cortex-A77 @ 2.6GHz

CPU, small cores Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

GPU Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G77 MC9

RAM LPDDR4x, as much as 16GB LPDDR4x, as much as 16GB LPDDR4x, as much as 16GB

Storage UFS UFS UFS

Display 1080p+, 120Hz 1080p+, 120Hz 1080p+, 144Hz

5G Single SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM

Local wi-fi Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1





How does this examine to Qualcomms choices? Well be doing our personal exams as soon as the primary telephones with this chip launch, however for now we now have official numbers from MediaTek to take a look at. They examine the 820 in opposition to the older Snapdragon 765G fairly than the 768G, which boasts clock velocity will increase of its personal.













Dimensity 820 vs. Snapdragon 765G: Geekbench 4.2  GFX Manhattan 3.0  5G energy utilization  NPU

Anyway, Geekbench 4.2 exhibits higher CPU efficiency (+7% single core, +37% multi-core), whereas the GPU managed a 33% higher body charge in GFXBench Manhattan 3.0. The firm can also be promising decrease energy utilization for 5G and triple the NPU efficiency. Again, these are official quantity from MediaTek, so anticipate an unbiased comparability (particularly in opposition to the S768G).

Xiaomi is seemingly first in line to make use of the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 820, whether or not its the Redmi Okay30i or the Redmi Note 10 (which we noticed working Geekbench).

Source | Via (in Chinese)