MediaTek Dimensity 800U announced with higher CPU speeds, dual 5G SIM support

After bringing its Dimensity 800 and 820 midrange chipsets, MediaTek has actually revealed its 3rd entry in the 800-series with the brand-new Dimensity 800U.

It’s a somewhat modified and more economical variation of the Dimensity 800 bringing an incorporated 5G modem, dual 5G SIM support (SA & NSA modes) and higher CPU speeds. It’s developed on the very same TSMC 7nm procedure and likewise comes with dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G 2 provider aggregation (2CC 5G- CA).

Dimensity 800 Dimensity 800U Process TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm CPU, huge cores 2 x Cortex- A76 @ 2.0 GHz 2 x Cortex- A76 @ 2.4 GHz CPU, little cores 4 x Cortex- A55 @ 2.0 GHz 6 x Cortex- A55 @ 2.0 GHz GPU Mali- G57 MC4 Mali- G57 MC3 RAM LPDDR4x, approximately 16GB LPDDR4x, approximately 12GB Storage UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Display 1080p+, 120Hz 1080p+, 120Hz 5G Single SIM Dual SIM Local cordless Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

The increased CPU speeds are for the 2 Cortex- A76 cores which now clock in at 2.4 Ghz compared to 2.0 GHz on the Dimensity 800. There are likewise 6 Cortex- A55 cores operating at 2.0 GHz.

On the GPU side, we have the Mali- G57 MC3 …