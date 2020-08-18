MediaTek Dimensity 800U announced with higher CPU speeds, dual 5G SIM support

After bringing its Dimensity 800 and 820 midrange chipsets, MediaTek has actually revealed its 3rd entry in the 800-series with the brand-new Dimensity 800U.
It’s a somewhat modified and more economical variation of the Dimensity 800 bringing an incorporated 5G modem, dual 5G SIM support (SA & NSA modes) and higher CPU speeds. It’s developed on the very same TSMC 7nm procedure and likewise comes with dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G 2 provider aggregation (2CC 5G- CA).
|Dimensity 800
|Dimensity 800U
|Process
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|CPU, huge cores
|2 x Cortex- A76 @ 2.0 GHz
|2 x Cortex- A76 @ 2.4 GHz
|CPU, little cores
|4 x Cortex- A55 @ 2.0 GHz
|6 x Cortex- A55 @ 2.0 GHz
|GPU
|Mali- G57 MC4
|Mali- G57 MC3
|RAM
|LPDDR4x, approximately 16GB
|LPDDR4x, approximately 12GB
|Storage
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Display
|1080p+, 120Hz
|1080p+, 120Hz
|5G
|Single SIM
|Dual SIM
|Local cordless
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
The increased CPU speeds are for the 2 Cortex- A76 cores which now clock in at 2.4 Ghz compared to 2.0 GHz on the Dimensity 800. There are likewise 6 Cortex- A55 cores operating at 2.0 GHz.
On the GPU side, we have the Mali- G57 MC3 …